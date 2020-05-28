Odin Schaffer announces the birth of his sister, Alina Evelyn, on March 20, 2020, in Sioux City. She arrived weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and 19 inches long.
Proud parents are Steven and Annie (Collins) Schaffer of Sloan.
Alina’s grandparents are Shawn and Jill Collins of Mapleton, NiKay Schaffer and Paul Tuttle of Mapleton, and Howard and Alyce Speight of Spencer.
