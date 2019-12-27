An 80th birthday Open House will be held for Deryl Hennings of Ute at the Ute Town & Country Building on Sunday, Dec. 15, from 1-3 p.m. No gifts, please.
The Open House is being hosted by his wife, Joan; children and their spouses: Julie and Joe, Mary and Shannon, Eric and Miranda, Kevin and Ginger, and Sara and Chuckie and 21 grandchildren.
