Card Shower
Buy Now

Jean Ulmer

Jean Ulmer’s 80th Birthday Open House and Lunch that was scheduled for March 22 has been postponed until a later date. Birthday wishes can be sent to Jean Ulmer, 40022 State Highway 37, Soldier, IA 51572.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.