The family of Ron Paulsen would like you to help him celebrate his 80th birthday on Sunday, June 23. Please send him a card and wish him a “Happy Birthday!”
Cards may be sent to Ron Paulsen, 1585 N Ave., Charter Oak, IA 51439.
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: June 20, 2019 @ 10:27 pm
The family of Ron Paulsen would like you to help him celebrate his 80th birthday on Sunday, June 23. Please send him a card and wish him a “Happy Birthday!”
Cards may be sent to Ron Paulsen, 1585 N Ave., Charter Oak, IA 51439.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.