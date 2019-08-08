An Open House will be held on Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Soldier Community Building from 1-3 p.m. for Richard Ulmer’s 80th birthday. No gifts please.
If unable to attend, please send a card 40022 State Hwy 37, Soldier, IA 51572.
An Open House will be held on Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Soldier Community Building from 1-3 p.m. for Richard Ulmer’s 80th birthday. No gifts please.
If unable to attend, please send a card 40022 State Hwy 37, Soldier, IA 51572.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.