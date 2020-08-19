The family of Loretta Petersen-Arnold is hosting a drive by celebration from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 22, to celebrate her 100th birthday.
Loretta will be in sitting in her driveway and will give you a big smile and wave as you drive down the alley at 548 4th St. in Manilla. From Main Street, turn south on Fifth Street for a 1.5 blocks and turn right at the alley).
Birthday greetings and/or fond memories can be mailed to her at: P.O. Box 412, Manilla, IA 51454.
