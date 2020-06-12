Sharon Pope will be celebrating her 80th birthday on Tuesday, June 16.
A card shower is being held for her by her children, who are Lori Schroeder, Sheryl (Brett) Schelm, Brian (Cindy) Carter, Randy (Amelia) Carter, and Noel (Darren) Dubsky.
Cards may be sent to Sharon Pope, 518 Main St., Apt #2, Mapleton, IA 51034.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.