60th wedding anniversary Card Shower Dec 5, 2019 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Bill and Peggy Aldag will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Friday, Dec. 6. A Card Shower is being held for them. Cards may be sent to Bill and Peggy Aldag, 102 6th St., Schleswig, IA 51461. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Upcoming Events Dec 6 Harrison County Food Pantry Fri, Dec 6, 2019 Dec 6 Free Clothing Closet & Exchange in Missouri Valley Fri, Dec 6, 2019 Dec 6 Missouri Valley Needle Arts Fri, Dec 6, 2019 Dec 6 Friday is Fish Night at the MV Eagles Club Fri, Dec 6, 2019 Dec 7 Alcoholics Anonymous Herman Meetings Sat, Dec 7, 2019 Dec 8 Matthew's House Food Pantry Sun, Dec 8, 2019 Dec 8 Blair Jam Session Sun, Dec 8, 2019 Dec 8 Mexican Food at the MV Eagles Club Sun, Dec 8, 2019 Dec 8 Parent Support Group Sun, Dec 8, 2019 Dec 9 WCCA Food Pantry in Logan Mon, Dec 9, 2019 Top 10 List SUV flips due to icy conditions on County Road P37 Missouri River Corps of Rediscovery Parking right-of-way issue on Missouri Valley’s North First Street decided One person transported after rollover No restaurants mean less traffic, community dining Highway superintendent: County Road 34 near Boyer Chute gone Garage near Kennard destroyed by fire Janet Rae Mallette FCHS is excited for a new boys basketball season to begin Linda L. Shepherd Today's e-Edition Washington County Pilot Tribune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.