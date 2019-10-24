Vince and Dorothy Boyle of Danbury will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 27, with an Open House reception from 1-5 p.m. at St. Mary’s Parish Center (Danbury Catholic School) in Danbury.
Dorothy Wieling and Vincent Boyle were married on Oct. 25, 1949, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Danbury with her brother, Rev. Raymond Wieling, officiating.
The couple was blessed with 10 children.
Farming was their occupation. They are now retired and reside in Danbury, spending the winter in Apache Junction, Ariz.
The couple requests no gifts.
