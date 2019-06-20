Alva and Ruth Lill will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, at the Ricketts Community Center. Everyone is welcome.
The open house is sponsored by their three children, nine grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
Alva and Ruth were married on June 28, 1959, at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Charter Oak.
