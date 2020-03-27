Alan and Linda (Holdsworth) Kuhlmann were united in marriage on Saturday, April 4, 1970, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Irwin.
To help the couple celebrate their 50th anniversary, a card shower is being held.
Cards may be mailed to Alan and Linda Kuhlmann, 1511 N Ave., Charter Oak, IA 51439.
