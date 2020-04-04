Roger Jochims and Christine Weber were wed in a ceremony at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Danbury 50 years ago this April. The two vowed to spend the rest of their lives together on Saturday, April 4, 1970.
During those 50 years, Roger and Chris welcomed four kids, Jason, Jody, Jess, and Josie, who they raised on their farm seven miles outside of Danbury.
The couple taught their kids that faith, love, and hard work will overcome anything.
Roger and Chris have nine grandkids. Their first, Frank Ervin, was stillborn 19 years ago. He watches over the rest of them, including his sisters, Hannah, Rebecca, Kysa, and Olivia, and his cousins, Lauren and Samantha Kleiger and Eleanor and Daxton Smith.
The Jochims’ kids, Jason and Kathy Jochims in Marcus, Jody and Randy Kleiger in Los Angeles, Calif., Jess Jochims in Carroll, and Josie and Landon Smith in North Sioux City, S.D., are very appreciative that their parents have provided a strong foundation for their lives.
