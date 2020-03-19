Lester and Donna (Swenson) Goslar were united in marriage on Saturday, March 21, 1970, during a candlelight service at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Moorhead.
To help the couple celebrate, a card shower is being held.
Cards may be mailed to Lester and Donna Goslar, 15626 Teak Ave., Mapleton, IA 51034.
