Card Shower for 50th wedding anniversary Aug 4, 2019 Updated 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Leonard and Diane Gosch will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, Aug. 2. A card shower is being held in their honor. Cards can be sent to Leonard and Diane Gosch, 303 S. 9th St., Mapleton, IA 51034. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Upcoming Events Aug 4 Matthew's House Food Pantry Sun, Aug 4, 2019 Aug 5 WCCA Food Pantry in Logan Mon, Aug 5, 2019 Aug 6 Harrison County Food Pantry Tue, Aug 6, 2019 Aug 6 Woodbine Community Food Bank and Outreach Center Tue, Aug 6, 2019 Aug 7 Matthew's House Food Pantry Wed, Aug 7, 2019 Aug 8 Harrison County Family Planning Clinic Thu, Aug 8, 2019 Aug 8 Woodbine Community Food Bank and Outreach Center Thu, Aug 8, 2019 Aug 8 Alcoholics Anonymous Arlington Meetings Thu, Aug 8, 2019 Aug 9 Harrison County Food Pantry Fri, Aug 9, 2019 Aug 9 Friday is Fish Night at the MV Eagles Club Fri, Aug 9, 2019 Top 10 List Planning Commission to consider CUP for former Blair Super Foods building Mondamin farmer found dead in Missouri River following tractor accident Sold for a cause: Livestock auction raises $9,000 for young Nebraska resident's cancer treatment Katlyn “Katie” Polzin, 20 Judge dismisses charges in Herman CBD case for third time Blair police investigate theft One person injured following semi rollover southwest of Herman Rising above the flood: Washington County Fair packs in crowds High numbers of painted lady caterpillars affect county soybean fields Wilma Wolff Today's e-Edition Washington County Enterprise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.