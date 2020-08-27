Edwin and Frances (Creese) Nemitz are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on Sept. 4. A Card Shower is being held in their honor due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cards may be sent to 1439 North 5th St, Charter Oak, IA 51439.
Edwin and Frances have on child, Cristi Bjork, seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
