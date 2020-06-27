A longtime and current member of the Blair Community Schools Board of Education has died.
Lyle Schjodt passed away Friday from a long-term autoimmune liver disease. He was 70.
Schjodt served on the BCS board for 24 years, 15 as president. His current term was set to end in December. He was not seeking re-election.
“It's good to bring some new people on the board to give them a chance to participate and serve,” he told the Pilot-Tribune in February on his decision not to run again.
Schjodt completed his fourth term on the board in 2008. He was appointed to fill the remaining six months of Dr. John Renelt's term in 2010 and later sought re-election in 2012 and 2016.
“I really appreciate the support from the community,” Schjodt said. “I think I've served my term well, I hope.”
Schjodt received the Blair Community Schools Foundation Distinguished Service Award in 2008.
The lifelong farmer was also currently serving on the Washington County Planning Commission. He had also served on the Blair School Foundation, president of the First Lutheran Church Council, the Washington County 4-H Council, led the Sutherland Boosters 4-H Club and was a member of the Washington County Livestock Feeders.
Schjodt is survived by his wife, Kay; daughers, Ande (Schjodt) Carlson and son-in-law Kevin Carlson of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Michelle Schjodt and Bryon Schwanki of Minneapolis, Minn.; grandchildren, Mikayla, Zac and Kyan Carlson; mother, Rhoda Schjodt; and sisters, Sondra (Mark) Buell, KayLynne (Mark) Dickinson, Sharla (Paul) Gosker and Sharie (Doug) Jenson; many nieces and nephews, family and friends.
