Logan Police Chief Zach Cavalier announced during the regular council meeting on Aug. 24 that the new cruiser is in service. He also revisited the department’s request for new cameras.
The request for body and car cameras, as well as the software to properly operate them, was originally made at the Aug. 10 meeting, but was tabled until Cavalier could get more information.
Cavalier presented the information requested at the most recent meeting.
The first company he outlined, Wolfcom, is a small company out of California.
“Basically, the camera system I am looking at is $8,438,” Cavalier said. “However, there is an additional annual cost of $900 to use an off-site storage system maintained by the camera manufacturer.”
The budget has $8,000 for cameras, but Cavalier was unsure if the city council wished to proceed with an annual fee.
“Everything on that camera will get sent to the cloud, and they take responsibility for it,” Cavalier added. “Without that, though, the cameras are useless.”
For an additional $500 annually, the video will automatically download once officers get close to the office.
The system includes a computer from which the videos can be accessed, two in-car cameras, two rear cameras to watch the back seat, three body cameras, a body camera docking port, and six terabytes of storage.
Cavalier also contacted Axon, the company that supplies tasers to the Logan police force.
“They quoted me everything we would get with Wolfcom, and their price is $15,664 (for the first five years),” he added. “They make our tasers, and they put it in here that if we unholster our taser or firearm, the body cam is automatically turned on.”
And though the total cost is more, Axon breaks the payments down over five years, and the body cameras are replaced every three years as technology improves.
Year one costs total $6,928. After that, the total is $2,184 annually for the remaining four years, including the triggers that automatically turn the cameras on if a weapon is unholstered. Additionally, the cloud storage fee is $240 annually after the first five years.
“They also come and set it up for you,” he added.
After consideration, city council members voted to purchase the package from Axon. They further considered the police department’s need for upgraded radios – three handheld and one car radio.
They may apply for a Harrison County Community Grant, the Jack Lewis Safety Fund, or the Jimmy King Foundation for assistance with that purchase in the future.
