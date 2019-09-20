LM FB 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Online Poll This week's poll: Should the Nebraska Department of Transportation keep the crosswalk along Highway 91 (near the former West School in Blair) where it's at? You voted: Yes No No opinion Vote View Results Back Top 10 Most Read Stories Adults, children gather to remember Jaycoby Estrada, promote safer driving Man suspected in Washington County burglary arrested For the love of John Deere green Missouri River predicted to remain at moderate flood stage until Monday Stepping up for the sale Manufactured dreams: Blair boy with chronic disease granted Disney World trip wish Blair man arrested on warrants found with meth 2019 Panther Homecoming Royalty: King Walski, Queen Johnsen Blair man found guilty of Sex Offender Registry Act violation, meth possession Marlin L. Greunke Today's e-Edition Washington County Enterprise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.