Blair, NE (68008)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High around 85F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 59F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.