10 Years Ago
July 30, 2009
Royalty at the Monona County Fair this year are Paisley Conlon, Queen; Emmalee Scott, Little Princess; and Samantha Beck, Miss Congeniality. Emily Low was the Runner-Up for Fair Queen, and Macie McCall was the Little Princess Runner-Up.
The Mapleton Girl Scout Troop 226 has been awarded a $200 grant from the Mapleton Community Endowment for help with their playground project. The troop has erected a playground at the Mapleton Sports Complex, part of its goal of receiving the Girl Scouts Gold Award.
The Charter Oak American Legion Post 66 selected Marcus Steffen, son of Randy and Lisa Steffen, and Alex Ladwig, son of Gary and Nancy Ladwig, as delegates to Boy State, which was held at Camp Dodge June 14-19.
20 Years Ago
Aug. 5, 1999
Scott Schmidt of Danbury and Frances Nemitz of Charter Oak were the winners of tickets to the Henry Doorley Zoo in Omaha. The drawing was held on Monday and was sponsored by Bomgaars, Maier Pharmacy, Mac’s Chevrolet/Pontiac, Phillips Jewelry, Valley Bank and Trust, Jubilee Foods, and Collins Motor.
The Seuntjens family reunion was held at the Mapleton City Park recently with approximately 100 people attending. Albert Boes was the oldest member present, and the youngest was Sydney Fink, two weeks of age, daughter of Nancy Lee Fink and the granddaughter of Carol Lee.
The Maple Valley Rams Softball Team advanced to Sub-State, but were defeated by a very tough Woodward-Granger team. Amanda Moser was named to the Second Team All-Conference and Jenni Welte received Honorable Mention.
30 Years Ago
Aug. 3, 1989
More than 2,000 people registered for the Arnolds Park Summer Get-Away, sponsored by several area merchants. Janet Lafrentz of rural Kiron was the grand prize winner.
Jenny DeBlauw will be participating in the Annual Volleyball All-Star Scrimmage to be held at the 1989 Summer Coaching School at Iowa Central Community College in Ft. Dodge. Jenny will be a senior at Maple Valley High School this fall.
On July 26, an initial survey of historical buildings was conducted in Mapleton as part of an on-going survey in Woodbury and Monona Counites. The project is funded by a historic preservation grant, the Bureau of Historic Preservation in Des Moines, and the Monona-Woodbury County Preservation Partnership.
40 Years Ago
Aug. 2, 1979
Several area women attended the 18th Biennial Convention of the International Lutheran Women’s Missionary League held July 16-19 in Omaha, Neb. Those attending were Mrs. Eldon Teut, Mrs. Herb Teut, Mrs. Vernon Thies, Mrs. Orville Petersen, Mrs. Wayne Kafton, Mrs. Cliff Reimers, and Pastor and Mrs. E. E. Greene.
Dean Moser and Barbara Berning were married on June 9, 1979, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mapleton. Parents of the couple are Mr. and Mrs. Wilfred Berning of Mapleton and Mr. and Mrs. Don Moser of Danbury.
Thirty-nine people boarded a bus at the Mapleton Senior Citizens site for an all-day outing to Omaha. Gladys Carroll conducted the tour, which included various points of interest and dinner.
50 Years Ago
July 31, 1969
The month of August was set aside as being the Dr. P. G. Ingham Memorial Month at a special meeting at Mapleton City Hall. There will be a campaign to raise funds for a shelter house in the city park as a memorial to Dr. Ingham.
Douglas Schultz of Kiron has joined the staff at Walter Funeral Home in Mapleton. He is a graduate of the Department of Mortuary Science at the University of Minnesota.
Bruce Jacobsen of Mapleton completed basic training at Ft. Lewis, Wash., on June 3, 1969. He received the Expert Rifleman Badge and Physical Fitness Award for his company. He is now attending Signal Corps School in New. Jersey.
Charter Oak-Ute
20 Years Ago
Aug. 5, 1999
Jill Klein and Todd Klockgether will be united in marriage on Aug. 14, 1999, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dunlap. Their parents are Robert and Fran Klein of Dunlap and Henry and the late Audrey Klockgether of Charter Oak.
Rachelle Kuhlmann of the Charter Oak-Ute Bobcats Softball Team has been named to the Second Team of the Boyer Valley All-Conference as an infielder. Emily Meseck, Bobcats pitcher, was named to the third team.
30 Years Ago
Aug. 3, 1989
Ed Schlem, Chairman of the St. Clair Township Trustees, presented Ute Fire Chief Bryan Rude with a check for $2,000. The funds will be used to finish paying for the fire truck recently purchased for the Ute Fire Department.
The Silver Spurs Horse Show was held at the Denison Fairgrounds on Sunday evening. Brooke Lee and her horse, Chessie, received third place, and Brandi Lee and Sweetie took sixth place. Their parents are Bruce and Cherri Lee of Charter Oak.
40 Years Ago
Aug. 3, 1979
Mr. and Mrs. Harlan Theobold of Ute announce the marriage of their daughter, Becky, to Terry Nielsen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Chris Nielsen of Battle Creek, on July 28, 1979, at the First Presbyterian Church in Battle Creek.
Jeffrey C. Kluver of Charter Oak received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business at the University of Northern Iowa on July 27, 1979.
Schleswig Leader
20 Years Ago
Aug. 5, 1999
The 1999 Five Calf Show was held during the Schleswig Centennial Celebration. Pen winners were Kayla Pederson, daughter of Daryl and Barb Pederson, Grand Champion Pen; Lexi Seuntjens, daughter of Carey and Jenny Seuntjens, Reserve Grand Champion Pen; Aaron Bechen, son of Kurt and Cindy Seuntjens, Reserve Champion; and Alyssa Seuntjens, daughter of Nathan and Jen Seuntjens, Reserve Champion.
Kayla Krohnke, daughter of Jeff and Kysa Krhonke of Schleswig, was chosen Little Miss Princess at the Crawford County Fair on July 26. Brittani Briggle, daughter of Cory and Shari Thies and Todd Briggle, was the First Runner-Up.
30 Years Ago
Aug. 3, 1989
The Brown Bag Luncheon held at the Schleswig Library on July 26 featured a special showing of old and unique calendars, courtesy of Leonard Hollander. Some of the calendars had been imported from Germany and were bought by Leonard’s father, Peter C. Hollander, for display in his clothing store.
Staci Roecker, Stacie Struck, Brandee Bahnsen, Danette Wood, Trudy Kastner, Kim Petersen, Amy Clausen, Stephanie Namanny, and Coach Mark Schaefer attended a Volleyball Camp in Denver July 22-29.
40 Years Ago
Aug. 2, 1979
Brian Schultz, senior Schleswig Hawks Baseball Player, has been named to the Second Team, All-District, as an infielder.
Twelve Crawford County 4-H members participated in the Qualifying AK-SAR-BEN District Horse Show July 17 at Alta. Ribbon winners were Traci Teut – Red, Girls Western Pleasure and Red, Girls Horsemanship; and Kelly Hennings – Blue, Girls Western Pleasure and Blue, Girls Horsemanship.
50 Years Ago
July 31, 1969
Jean Weifenbach attended at basketball camp at Eufaula, Okla., and came home with the top award from the camp. One hundred fifty-two girls from six states took part in the camp. Miss Weifenbach was also instrumental in leading her all-star team to victory in the final game of the week’s activities.
Sp. 4 Dennis Moellor, who has been stationed in Kaiserslautern, Germany, since December 1968, has been promoted to Sgt. E-5. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. George Moellor of Schleswig.
