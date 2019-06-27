Wiese Malone Wedding

Mercedes Wiese and Alexander Malone were united in marriage by Reverend Melissa Strong on May 10, 2019 at a 5 p.m. ceremony at Castle Unicorn in Pacific Junction, Iowa, with a reception following. The couple honeymooned in Jamaica.
The bride's parents are Richard D. and Patricia Wiese of Blair. Her grandparents are Ardith Pounds and the late James D. Pounds of Blair, and Richard and Shirley Wiese of Montgomery, Texas.
The groom's parents are Gregory and Lisa Malone of Papillion. His grandparents are Arden C. Llewellyn and the late Rosalie Llewellyn of Bellevue, and Barbara E. Malone of Lewisville, Texas, and the late Charlie K. Malone of Fort Worth, Texas.
The couple resides in LaVista.
