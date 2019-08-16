Jack and Narissa Bennett bought their first home in Missouri Valley this last year.
“It’s a little beat up, but fortunately I’m a carpenter,” Jack said to the city council during the Aug. 6 meeting, “We think we can fix it up.”
Behind the house, located on Grove Street, there is a drainage canal, and this past spring that canal grew as their backyard shrunk.
The issue was first discussed during the June 4 Missouri Valley City Council meeting. At that time, without having City Engineer Jim Olmsted’s insight, Mayor Shawn Kelly assumed it was a City of Missouri Valley issue.
At that time, Kelly said, “It looks like the storm drain coming off the road, it is probably 100 years old, and the clay pipe is broken.”
Bennett maintains that as the runoff water ran through a damaged, city-owned runoff pipe, the excess drainage eroded his property.
“We think that is a problem. We also think that is not our responsibility,” Bennett added. “It is beginning to cause some pretty serious issues in our backyard, and it is creeping up closer to our foundation.”
Bennett asked the Missouri Valley City Council to repair and bury the pipe, and then offered to plant foliage and nurture the ground to prevent the same issue from occurring again in the future.
He invited council members to come see the damage to his property.
“Please come have a look, and please do it quickly,” he requested.
City Engineer Jim Olmsted, who disagrees that the responsibility falls on the City of Missouri Valley, said he would send a memorandum explaining what happened to the council.
Council member Patty Stueve asked Olmsted to look at the property again.
“I think (Olmsted), at one time, made the determination that it wasn’t the city’s responsibility,” Gunderson said. “I am inclined to lean toward the property owner’s position.”
