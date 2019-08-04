Beginning Balance and Receipts:
Balance: July 1, 2018.....................................................................$200,257.15
Receipts:
Grant Revenue......................................................................................$3,687.00
Interest Revenue.....................................................................................$12.45
Other Tax Revenue............................................................................$7,173.59
Program Fee Revenue.........................................................................$88,944.88
Property Tax Revenue.......................................................................$193,547.31
Resale Revenue................................................................................$1,891.50
Total Revenue................................................................................$295,256.73
Total Beginning Balance and Receipts:..........................................$495,513.88
Disbursements:
{be} Studio - Professional Development Training Expense.....................$60.00
A&R Marketing Inc. - Resale Expense..................................................$866.00
A&T Industries - Non-Fee Proj Act Expense............................................$60.69
Aatrix e-File - Dues, Subscriptions..........................................................$24.95
Accident Fund - Insurance, Bond Expense...........................................$145.00
Act II - Program Fee Expense........................................................................$16.32
Adam Parr - Program Fee Expense......................................................$250.00
Adrianna Junck - Program Fee Expense..............................................$125.00
Adventureland Park - Non-Fee Proj Act Expense......................................$560.88
Aidan Bosanek - Program Fee Expense ................................................$13.00
Alex Menke - Program Fee Expense....................................................$250.00
Amanda Grell - Program Fee Expense.................................................$250.00
Amazon - Equipment Expense.................................................................$1,679.39
American Youth Foundation - Program Fee Expense......................................$25.00
Ameripride Linen & Apparel Service - Facility Expense..................................$752.17
Anna Fester - Program Fee Expense...............................................................$7.00
Aric Christiansen - Program Fee Expense...............................................$484.45
Arrissia Gunlogson - Program Fee Expense...........................................$23.50
Aryanna DeRoin - Program Fee Expense...............................................$16.00
Baker, Keith . - Net Wages and Travel.............................................$29,262.98
Baymont Inns & Suites - Transportation Expense ................................$111.08
Becky Anderson - Facility Expense..........................................................$1,800.00
Beermann, Melissa - Net Wages and Travel..........................................$35,854.53
Bekins Fire & Safety Services - Facility Expense...................................$57.50
Best Western - Transportation Expense.................................................$188.00
Black Hills Energy - Facility Expense.................................................$2,190.00
Bohlmann, Hope - Net Wages and Travel...............................................$187.01
Bomgaars - Facility Expense.....................................................................$296.07
Bramble Berry - Program Fee Expense..................................................$56.54
Breakout Inc. - Program Fee Expense.................................................$150.00
Brenda Christiansen - Program Fee Expense..............................................$94.03
Buffalo Wild Wings - Taxable Meals Expense..............................................$26.90
Carl Lee - Program Fee Expense................................................................$240.00
Carla Schaefer - Program Fee Expense..............................................$125.00
Carsyn Sisco - Program Fee Expense.................................................$250.00
Casey’s - Marketing Expense.....................................................................$32.55
Cattleman’s Beef Quarters - Program Fee Expense.....................................$208.75
Cennex Cubby’s - Meeting Expense......................................................$28.83
ChemDry of Sioxland - Facility Expense..............................................$390.00
Chesterman Company - Resale Expense..............................................$208.40
Chris Beedle - Program Fee Expense...................................................$100.00
Christy Welch - Program Fee Expense...................................................$45.00
Chuck Ogren - Program Fee Expense.................................................$225.00
Cindra Goodburn - Program Fee Expense..............................................$125.00
City Of Onawa - Facility Expense......................................................$2,234.22
Clay County Extension - Program Fee Expense..............................................$70.00
Cody Griffin - Program Fee Expense...........................................................$250.00
Colin Mordhorst - Program Fee Expense..............................................$472.50
Colt Churchill - Program Fee Expense.................................................$175.00
Competitive Edge - Program Fee Expense..............................................$2,185.55
Counsel - Equipment Expense................................................................$3,201.84
Courtney Davis - Program Fee Expense..............................................$185.93
CRMC Wellness Center - Program Fee Expense...........................................$60.00
D & S Sales - Program Fee Expense.................................................$1,572.14
Dairy Queen - Program Fee Expense.....................................................$14.97
Danbury Review - Marketing Expense.................................................$654.25
Deluxe Business Checks - Supplies Expense..............................................$225.93
Dickinson County Extension Office - Non-Fee Proj Act Expense......($100.00)
Dollar General Store - Facility Expense..............................................$366.42
Dollar Tree Stores - Program Fee Expense..............................................$106.46
Dunham’s Sporting Goods - Program Fee Expense.......................................$26.74
Dylan Lewis - Program Fee Expense.....................................................$22.00
East Monona Explorers 4-H Club - Program Fee Expense.......................$1,360.50
Ella Martindale - Program Fee Expense ................................................$54.00
Facebook - Marketing Expense............................................................$175.13
Fairfield Inn & Suites - Transportation Expense............................................$377.44
Faith Lutheran Church - Program Fee Expense...........................................$75.00
Fareway Food Stores - Program Fee Expense..............................................$168.46
Farm Bureau Financial Services - Insurance, Bond Expense....................$1,768.00
Farm News - Marketing Expense................................................................$371.00
Fiesta Foods - Mapleton - Program Fee Expense.........................................$401.97
Fiesta Foods - Onawa - Program Fee Expense................................$1,220.28
First Advantage - Background Checks Expense...............................$1,236.75
Fran Haack - Program Fee Expense....................................................$124.71
Franklin Go-Getters - Program Fee Expense.....................................$2,199.00
Fremont County Extension - Non-Fee Proj Act Expense.......................$100.00
Galvin Schofield - Program Fee Expense...............................................$29.00
Garrett Heisterkamp - Program Fee Expense..........................................$7.00
Gladstone Inc. - Memberships, Dues Expense............................................$350.00
Goodwill - Program Fee Expense...........................................................$18.00
Grandstay Residential Suites - Transportation Expense.......................$883.02
Great America Financial Services - Equipment Expense.......................$382.50
Great Western States Supply - Marketing Expense.............................$380.40
Heather Rosburg - Program Fee Expense..............................................$39.00
Hobby Lobby - Program Fee Expense....................................................$96.46
Horse.com - Program Fee Expense.....................................................$299.70
HyVee - Program Fee Expense.....................................................................$63.67
Ida Grove Rec Center - Program Fee Expense..............................................$99.00
Innovation First Labs - Program Fee Expense..............................................$139.93
Iowa 4-H Foundation - Program Fee Expense...........................................$5,064.31
Iowa Extension Council Association - Memberships, Dues Expense...$280.00
Iowa Public Employee Retirement Sys - Payroll Expense.......................$17,981.82
Iowa State University - Support Fee, Program Expense.......................$23,304.05
J.U.G.G.S BBQ - Program Fee Expense ..............................................$75.00
Jamie Johnson - Program Fee Expense..............................................$125.00
JCPenny - Supplies Expense.....................................................................$53.49
Jeanine Schlichte - Program Fee Expense..............................................$240.00
Jim Amdor - Program Fee Expense..............................................................$275.00
Josh Mordhorst - Program Fee Expense..............................................$722.05
Kathy Washburn - Program Fee Expense..............................................$75.00
Kevin Parr - Program Fee Expense................................................................$65.00
Knights of Columbus - Program Fee Expense..............................................$96.00
Kohl’s - Equipment Expense.....................................................................$190.98
Korey Conover - Program Fee Expense...............................................$275.00
KTIV - Marketing Expense.....................................................................$476.00
LaunchPAD Children’s Museum - Program Fee Expense.......................$66.00
Lauren Boysen - Program Fee Expense................................................$30.00
Leah Parker - Program Fee Expense....................................................$30.00
Leland Hathaway - Program Fee Expense..............................................$142.00
Lincoln Highway Animal Hospital - Program Fee Expense.......................$19.00
Little Caesars Fundraising - Program Fee Expense.............................$272.22
Long Lines - Telecommunications Expense..............................................$2,601.10
Mapleton Hometown Variety - Program Fee Expense............................$23.50
Mapleton Press - Advertising Expense..............................................$2,202.93
Mapleton Starspinners 4-H Club - Program Fee Expense.......................$1,834.73
Martey Stewart - Program Fee Expense..............................................$231.75
Matt Labno - Program Fee Expense.......................................................$50.00
McDonald’s - Program Fee Expense.......................................................$13.01
McGrain, Nancy . - Net Wages and Travel..............................................$19,242.23
Megan Coberly - Program Fee Expense.................................................$87.00
Menards - Grant Expense.....................................................................$3,391.85
Michael’s Craft Store - Program Fee Expense..............................................$32.10
MinnTex - Program Fee Expense.....................................................$21,668.67
Monona County Extension - Program Fee Expense.............................$780.00
Monona County Fair - Facility Expense..................................................$45.00
Monona County Farm Bureau - Memberships, Dues Expense.......................$40.00
Moorhead Feed Supply Inc. - Program Fee Expense.......................$8,126.74
MWI Animal Health - Program Fee Expense..............................................$339.43
National 4-H Council-Supply Service - Marketing Expense..............$1,230.38
Nationwide Retirement Solution - Payroll Expense ..........................$1,200.00
Nature’s Garden - Program Fee Expense..............................................$67.42
Nicole Debartolo - Program Fee Expense..............................................$237.75
Office Depot - Supplies Expense.......................................................$1,041.28
Onawa Bobcats 4-H Club - Program Fee Expense...........................$1,967.75
Onawa Chamber Of Commerce - Memberships, Dues Expense...................$25.00
Onawa Christian Camp Nebowa - Program Fee Expense.......................$275.00
Onawa Democrat - Marketing Expense ...........................................$1,245.54
Onawa Florist - Program Fee Expense ..............................................$113.00
Onawa Sentinel - Marketing Expense...................................................$892.10
Oriental Trading Company - Program Fee Expense.............................$245.70
Pam Clark - Program Fee Expense......................................................$125.00
Patti Loutsch - Program Fee Expense..................................................$125.00
Pizza Hut - Program Fee Expense.........................................................$25.64
Premier Global Services - Telecommunications Expense.......................$53.75
Progressive Agriculture Foundation - Grant Expense..............................$75.00
QC Supply - Program Fee Expense.....................................................$167.97
Quill - Supplies Expense.........................................................................$54.17
Ramm Heating & Cooling - Facility Expense...................................$10,300.00
Rasmussen Lumber Co. - Facility Expense..............................................$50.02
Rick Watson - Program Fee Expense...................................................($15.00)
Ross Enterprises, Inc. - Facility Expense ..............................................$521.04
Rustin Stephenson - Program Fee Expense........................................$175.00
Ryan Publishing - Advertising Expense.................................................$721.05
Sally Hartley - Program Fee Expense...................................................$125.00
Sam’s Club - Marketing Expense.........................................................$475.57
Shopko Stores - Supplies Expense........................................................$56.70
Sierra Hinrickson - Program Fee Expense..............................................$38.00
Sign Pro - Marketing Expense..............................................................$301.00
Sioux County Extension - Program Fee Expense...................................$88.60
St. John’s United Methodist Church - Program Fee Expense................$75.00
St. Mary’s Catholic Church - Program Fee Expense..............................$50.00
Staats - Program Fee Expense.........................................................$1,639.75
Sydney Davis - Program Fee Expense................................................$405.93
Target - Marketing Expense.....................................................................$160.31
Taryn Clemon - Program Fee Expense...................................................$30.00
Tayah Struble - Facility Expense.................................................................$320.00
The Home Depot - Grant Expense...............................................................$105.99
Thelander Heating & Cooling - Facility Expense...........................................$477.66
Todd Davis - Program Fee Expense.....................................................$200.00
Treasurer State of Iowa - Other Current Liabilities............................$4,056.00
Twyla Goberson - Program Fee Expense..............................................$125.00
Tyler Gesaller - Program Fee Expense...................................................$45.00
U.S. Postal Service - Postage Expense..............................................$1,360.45
US Bank - Bank Charges, Fees, Interest Expense..........................................$59.92
US DEPT Treasury - Payroll Expense..............................................$23,628.97
Verizon Wireless - Telecommunications Expense........................................$385.96
Wall of Fame - Program Fee Expense..................................................$144.45
Walmart - Equipment Expense..................................................................$276.59
Westwood FFA - Program Fee Expense..............................................$194.00
Whiting Badgers 4-H Club - Program Fee Expense..............................$820.75
Whiting Christian Church - Program Fee Expense.................................$75.00
Wiley Publisher - Resale Expense........................................................$122.73
William Bowman - Non-Fee Proj Act Expense..............................................$243.32
Wimmer, Megan . - Net Wages and Travel..............................................$10,849.39
Woodbury County Extension - Marketing Expense............................$1,321.34
Wright Plumbing & Well Service - Grant Expense................................$241.29
Wyhe’s Choice Fundraising - Program Fee Expense.........................$1,128.50
Yanke Snow Removal - Facility Expense.............................................$412.50
Youth for the Quality Care of Animals Inc. - Program Fee Expense.....$150.00
Zima, Gary . - Net Wages and Travel.....................................................$45.00
Total Disbursements:.....................................................................$283,729.58
Net Balance: June 30, 2019...............................................................$211,784.30
MP8-1-19
