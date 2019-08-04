The Monona County Board of Supervisors met in regular session at 8:30 a.m. o’clock on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in the boardroom of the courthouse in Onawa, Monona County, Iowa with Chairman Collison presiding. Other Supervisors present: Tammy Bramley and arriving at 8:35 a.m. Tom Brouillette. Supervisor Absent: None. Also present was Auditor Peggy A. Rolph.
Supervisor Bramley attended the Monona County Economic Development meeting. She shared the information presented.
Laura Oliver, Treasurer, was present to file the semi-annual report for the period ending June 30, 2019. Ms. Oliver discussed and explained the details of the semi-annual report regarding the financial state of County funds and balances of other accounts as of June 30, 2019. Further discussion followed.
It was moved by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to accept the semi-annual Treasurer’s report for the period ending June 30, 2019. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Secondary Roads Engineer Dustin Wallis was present for Secondary Roads business. Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve Progress Voucher #2 for BROS-SWAP-CO67(80)—SE-67. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Sheriff Pratt was present to introduce John and Lisa Hansen of Midwest Construction Consultants who will be heading up the jail project. They have completed 33 jails in Iowa. They use the common sense approach to build what you need for now and then improve from there. Discussion followed with no action taken.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to approve the minutes of July 9, 2019 as read. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Collison to approve claims. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to acknowledge receipt of the Sheriff’s report of fees collected for June, 2019. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
Motion was made by Supervisor Bramley, seconded by Supervisor Brouillette to authorize the Chairman’s signature on the miscellaneous funding request letters. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion carried.
It was moved by Supervisor Collison, seconded by Supervisor Bramley to hereby adjourn at the hour of 10:35 a.m. o’clock. Vote on motion: All Ayes. Motion Carried.
/s/Mike Collison
MIKE COLLISON, CHAIRMAN
MONONA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
ATTEST: /s/Peggy A. Rolph
PEGGY A. ROLPH, AUDITOR
MP8-1-19
