Missouri Valley High School senior Connor Lange closed the chapter on his high school career at the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Senior All-Star Series played at Merchants Park in Carroll Aug. 8-11.
Lange played for the Small School West squad, which posted a 1-3 record during the series.
In the Small School West 8-6 win over the Large School East, Lange finished with three hits, scored one run, and added two RBIs.
In the Small School West's 6-2 loss to the Large School East in the consolation final, Lange finished with two hits.
The Small School West came up short in a 7-6 setback to the Large School West, and also suffered a 10-1 setback to the Small School East.
Lange was named the Small School West's Most Valuable Player for his performance.
Lange will be taking his talents to Briar Cliff University in Sioux City this fall.
On Tuesday morning, both Sears (Class 3A) and Lange (Class 2A) were named to the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State Teams.
