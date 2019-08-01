These local students are among those who graduated from Wayne State College spring 2019 ceremony,
Kelsey Hovendick of Blair, Master of Business Administration, business administration.
Adrian and Jordon Flynn both of Blair, Curriculum and Instruction, instructional leadership.
Natalie Schmidt of Arlington, Bachelor Science, elementary education, early childhood education PK-3.
Cody Bridgeford of Bennington, Bachelor Science, mathematics, applied physics.
Tyler Housh of Bennington, Bachelor Science, life sciences, medical laboratory science.
Robert Sullivan of Bennington, Bachelor Science, exercise science, coaching.
Dalton Anderson of Blair, Bachelor Science, industrial technology/drafting-design, industrial technology/construction management.
Vance Janssen of Blair, Bachelor Science, chemistry/health sciences, biology.
Sean Petersen of Blair, Bachelor Science, life sciences/biology, interdisciplinary studies.
Natalie Rech of Blair, Bachelor Science, chemistry/health sciences, psychology.
Emmalee Scheibe of Blair, Bachelor Science, mass communication/electronic media, mass communication/journalism, sport management.
Lucas Spooner of Blair, Bachelor Science, social science education, coaching.
Paxton Sternberg of Blair, Bachelor Science, special education generalist K-12.
Richard Sweeney of Blair, Bachelor Science, industrial technology/construction management, industrial technology/safety management.
Ethan Wick of Blair, Bachelor Science, art/art K-12 education.
Natalie Schmidt of Arlington, Bachelor Science, elementary education, early childhood education PK-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.