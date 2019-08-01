The Nebraska Area Health Education Center (AHEC) Program at UNMC hosted 11 students from the Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP), Kearney Health Opportunities Program (KHOP), and Urban Health Opportunities Program (UHOP) in May.
The students were on campus for a weeklong, one-credit course, "Health Professions Opportunities Workshop: Integration of Prevention and Population Health Across the Health Professions," led by AHEC in the Department of Family Medicine.
“The workshop is intended to expose pre-health professions students in our pathway programs to concepts important in primary care such as cultural competency, social determinants of health, and leadership,” said Nicole Carritt, deputy director of the Nebraska AHEC Program. “The workshop is one piece of the puzzle to developing the future health workforce that is ready to lead in Nebraska’s changing health care environment.”
The RHOP, KHOP and UHOP pathway programs are designed to find undergraduate students from rural and underserved communities who want to study medicine, nursing or one of the seven other eligible health professions at UNMC.
The students spent a day at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center, Beatrice, Neb., experiencing “real world” rural health care. They heard from the hospital’s senior leadership and their community partners who discussed how they work together to increase access to health care and meet the health workforce needs within Gage County. They also discussed how community partners work to improve health and health outcomes through prevention and population health strategies.
Students from 10 communities, took part in the workshop, among these students was Morgan Schenck of Blair, University of Nebraska at Omaha, KHOP, Pre-Pharmacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.