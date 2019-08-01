South Dakota State University Dean’s List
The following students have been named to the dean's list for academic excellence after the spring 2019 semester at South Dakota State University. To earn dean's list distinctions in SDSU's colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.
Erica Kristine Weber of Bennington, College of Nursing; Payton Erin Cooley of Kennard, College of Education and Human Science; and Riley Jordan Grosse-Rhode of Nickerson, College of Agriculture Food and Environmental Sciences.
