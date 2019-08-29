Schouten receives ISU scholarship
Loryn Schouten of Blair, who is studying Nutritional Science (H SCI), received the Vera Foreman Friley Scholarship Endowment Scholarship for the 2019-20 academic year from the Iowa State University College of Human Sciences and affiliated units.
