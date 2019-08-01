Nebraska Wesleyan University awarded degrees to 500 undergraduate and graduate students at its 130th commencement on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Grace Brunick-Clark of Blair, Bachelor of Arts, biology; Madeline Lacey of Blair, Bachelor of Fine Arts, music theater; Chase Crispin of Blair, Bachelor of Music, music education (vocal/instrumental); Olivia Schneider of Arlington, Bachelor of Science, health and physical education; Andrea Sweeney of Blair, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Makalia Abrahamson of Bennington, Master of Science in Nursing.
