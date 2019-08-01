Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa, presented bachelor's degrees to undergraduate students during its spring commencement held on May 11, 2019, Bailey Baxter of Fort Calhoun, received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Morningside College in Sioux City, Iowa, presented bachelor's degrees to undergraduate students during its spring commencement held on May 11, 2019, Bailey Baxter of Fort Calhoun, received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.