Morningside College Provost Dr. William C. Deeds recently announced the students who were named to the Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2018-19 academic year. The Dean's List recognizes students who achieve a 3.67 grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a "C-."for 2019.
Bailey Baxter of Fort Calhoun, senior, nursing and Carson Cameron of Herman, junior, elementary education, special education.
