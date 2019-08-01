ighty-one Cornell College students studied abroad during the spring 2019 semester, including Chloe Martin of Blair, who traveled to New Zealand.
Cornell's distinctive One Course At A Time schedule provides students with experiential learning opportunities not available on a traditional semester plan, including traveling with professors and peers to see first-hand and up close the subject of their course of study. Students can also choose to study abroad for more than one block at a time.
