UNMC College of Nursing Omaha Division, Bachelor of Science in Nursing; Elizabeth Noble of Bennington, (With High Distinction).
UNMC College of Nursing Omaha Division, Master of Science in Nursing; Lyndsey Hinsley of Blair.
UNMC College of Dentistry (Lincoln), Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene; Kelyn Ewoldt of Blair.
UNMC College of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine; Rebecca Ramm of Bennington, Michael Blaha of Blair, and Kiley Cameron of Tekamah.
UNMC College of Pharmacy, Doctor of Pharmacy; Molly Miller of Kennard, (With Highest Distinction).
UNMC College of Allied Health Professions, Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science; Tyler Housh of Bennington, (With Distinction).
UNMC College of Allied Health Professions, Bachelor of Science in Medical Imaging & Therapeutic Science; Alexis Farris of Bennington, (With Distinction).
UNMC College of Allied Health Professions, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Mitchell Thompson of Arlington, (With Highest Distinction) and Cara Cameron of Herman.
