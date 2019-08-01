Doane University recognized graduates from the College of Arts and Sciences, the College of Professional Studies, and the College of Education at its Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 11, 2019. 439 undergraduate and graduate degrees were awarded during the university's annual spring commencement celebration held at Cassel Open Air Theatre on the Crete campus.
Local students, Kelli Nicole Albracht, Bachelor of Arts, graphic design, "Summa Cum Laude Honors Program", Catherine M. Theiler, Bachelor of Science, biology, both of Arlington and Jodie Marie Green of Blair, Master of Education, educational leadership, were among those who received honors and their degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.