Reagan Grossoehme of Blair, psychology major, has been named to the dean's list at Coastal Carolina University for the Spring 2019 semester. More than 2,000 students were named to the list, that is nearly 20 percent of the student body, with a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.99 for the spring 2019 semester.
