Caitlyn Haggstrom All National Honor Band

Haggstrom selected for All-National Honor Band
After much practice and dedication to playing French horn, Caitlyn Haggstrom was selected to join the “best of the best” for the National Association for Music Education (NAfME) 2019 All-National Honor Ensembles.
She will join other talented musicians from across the United States and overseas military base schools on Nov. 7-10 at Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.
All-National Honor Ensembles is comprised of Concert Band, Symphony Orchestra, Jazz Ensemble, Mixed Choir, Guitar Ensemble and Modern Band. Each will perform a concert open to the public.
Haggstrom is a sophomore at Blair High School, under the direction of Jeff Mount. She is one of two students from Nebraska who was selected this year for the Concert Band, and the first student from Blair Community Schools ever selected for an All-National Ensembles.
Caitlyn is the daughter of Jennifer and Heath Reyzlik of Blair and Shawn Haggstrom of Las Vegas, Nev.
