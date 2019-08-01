The Fremont Area Art Association is pleased to award three $1,000 scholarships to graduating high school students in the Fremont area.
The FAAA/Hazel Keene Memorial Scholarship has been awarded to Avery McKennan of Fort Calhoun. Avery plans to attend Hastings College with a major in secondary education and a minor in studio art. She is excited to have the opportunity to study abroad during her sophomore year.
The alternate for all three scholarships is Stephanie Mlynarik of Fort Calhoun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.