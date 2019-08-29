Three are residents graduated from Doane University on May 11 in Crete.
Kellie Nicole Albracht of Arlington received a bachelor of arts degree in graphic design. She was a member of the Summa Cum Laude Honors Program.
Catherine M. Theiler of Arlington received a bachelor of science degree in biology.
Jodie Marie Green of Blair received her master of education, educational leadership.
