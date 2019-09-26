Mr. Shane Torgrude of Sinai, S.D. and Dr. Frankie Chen of Sioux Falls, S.D. announce the engagement of their daughter Sydney Joy to Nicholas William Burianek, son of Mr. Jeff Burianek and Dr. Jill S. Reel of Arlington.
Ms. Torgrude received her Bachelor of Science from University Nebraska Lincoln in 2017, and is currently attending University Nebraska Medical Center Dental School (third year), in Omaha. Mr. Burianek received his Bachelor of Business Administration from UNL, in 2016, Master of Accountancy from UNL, in 2017, CPA, and is currently employed by BKD.
The couple's wedding date is Nov. 23, 2019 at Citylight Church in West Omaha, and their reception will be held at the Omaha Design Center.
