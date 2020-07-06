Hope Grace Svoboda and Kyle Jacob Scheer announce their engagement to be married.
Parents of the bride are Joseph and Lana Svoboda of Deweese. Parents of the groom are Rod and Casey Scheer of Blair.
Hope is a 2016 Sandy Creek High School in Fairfield graduate and a 2020 University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Kyle is a 2016 Blair High School graduate and a 2020 University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
The couple will be married Aug. 8, 2020, in Fairfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.