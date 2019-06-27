Camden/Myler Engagement
Buy Now

Anna Camden and Loyal Myler Engagement Announcement

 Courtesy

Loyal Jay Myler and Kayleen Mikayla Camden, along with their parents, Travis and Judy Myler of Blencoe, Iowa and Bruce and Pamela Camden of Blair, announce their engagement to be married.

Kayleen is a 2016 Blair High School graduate and is currently employed as a bank teller at Two Rivers Bank and a photographer. Loyal is a 2013 West Harrison High School graduate and is currently employed by Patriot Crane and Rigging.

The couple plans a May 22, 2021 wedding at the Mondamin Church of Christ.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.