Camden/Myler Engagement

Loyal Jay Myler and Kayleen Mikayla Camden, along with their parents, Travis and Judy Myler of Blencoe, Iowa and Bruce and Pamela Camden of Blair, announce their engagement to be married.
Kayleen is a 2016 Blair High School graduate and is currently employed as a bank teller at Two Rivers Bank and a photographer. Loyal is a 2013 West Harrison High School graduate and is currently employed by Patriot Crane and Rigging.
The couple plans a May 22, 2021 wedding at the Mondamin Church of Christ.
