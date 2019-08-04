City of Mapleton PUBLIC NOTICE OF STORM WATER DISCHARGE
The City of Mapleton plans to submit a Notice of Intent to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to be covered under the NPDES General Permit No. 2 – Storm Water Discharge Associated with Industrial Activity for Construction Activities. The storm water discharge will be from land excavation and earth moving in preparation for a stormwater wetland located within and around the existing tower place basin located southeast of the intersection at Walnut Street and Chamberlain Avenue located in NE ¼, SW ¼, S 19, 85N, 42W. Storm water will be discharged from one (1) point source and will be discharged to the following streams: Road ditch along Walnut Street west, ultimately to Muckey Creek and the Maple River.
Comments may be submitted to the Storm Water Discharge Coordinator, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Services Division, 502 E 9th St, Des Moines IA 50319-0034. The public may review the Notice of Intent from 8:00am to 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, at the above address after it has been received by the department
MP8-1-19
