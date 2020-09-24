Willow Roberts

Danielle and Tyler Roberts of Blair announce the birth of their daughter, Willow Marie Roberts, born June 4, 2020, at Methodist Women's Hospital in Omaha. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19.5 inches long.
Willow is joined by siblings, Oakley, 7, and Bowen, 3.
Grandparents are Larry and Jennifer Roberts of Blair and Julie Vaughan of Elkhorn.
Great-grandparents are Gene and Isabelle Thomas of Blair.
