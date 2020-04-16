William Graham

Nathaniel and Lyndsay (Kahnk) Graham of Omaha announce the birth of their son, William Otis Graham, born Dec. 30, 2019, at CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. He weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and was 19 3/4 inches long.
Grandparents are Charles and Dodie Graham of Omaha, and Michael and JoAnne Kahnk of Kennard.
Great-grandparents are Phillipp and Beverly Joerz of Omaha, and Milo and Alice Kahnk of Blair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.