Waylan James Olsen Birth Announcement

Nathan and Breianna Olsen of Blair announce the birth of their son, Waylan James Olsen, born Sept. 26, 2019, at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20 ¼ inches long. Grandparents are Pam and Kyle Smith of Fort Calhoun, and Steve and Renee Olsen of Blair. Great-grandparents are Robert and Lee Smith of Omaha, Gladys Mohr, and Rod Olsen both of Blair.
