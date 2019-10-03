Timothy Joseph Miller, III

Birth
Timothy Miller III
Timmy and Alyssa Miller of Omaha, announce the birth of their son, Timothy Joseph, III, born Sept. 1, 2019, at Women's Methodist Hospital, Omaha. He weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long.
Grandparents are Tim and Angela Miller of Fort Calhoun and Jeff and Teresa Petersen of Elkhorn. Great-grandparents are Brian and Joyce Tietgen of Omaha, Alfred and Helen Petersen of Fremont, Steve and Rozi Mickey of Fort Calhoun and Patti Miller of Omaha. Great-great-grandmother is Bonnie Welchert of Omaha.
