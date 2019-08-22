Angela and Thomas Riley announce the birth of their son Thomas Patrick Riley, Jr., born Aug. 7, 2019, at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System, Blair. He weighed eight pounds and three ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long. He has four brothers, Jorge, 16, Jose, 14, Jared, 12, and Juan, 11; and three sisters, Maria, 20, Jazmin, 17, and Mireya, 3. Grandparents, Aurora and Jesus Soto of Blair, the late Gay Riley of Blair and the late Michael Riley of Omaha; great-grandparents, the late Tom and Mina Warren of Blair and the late Nemecio and Aurora Torres of Birch Run, Mich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.