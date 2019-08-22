Teagan Lynn Clapper

Cameron Clapper and Nicole Thompson of Blair announce the birth of their daughter, Teagan Linn Clapper, born Aug. 12, 2019 at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System, Blair. She weighed seven pounds and six ounces and was 20 ½ inches long. Her grandparents are, Julie Thompson, Steve Thompson both of Blair, Jini Sweney of Omaha, and Kevin Clapper of Herman; great-grandparents, Jan Elvers, Willard and Delores Thompson, and Peggy Clapper all of Blair; and great-great-grandparents, Nancy Thiede and Larry Thiede both of Belleville, Kan.
