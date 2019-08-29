Sebastian Anthony Mann Birth Announcement

Birth
Sebastian Mann
Amanda Chase and Jeremy Mann of Tekamah announce the birth of their son, Sebastian Anthony Mann, born Aug. 26, 2019, at Memorial Community Hospital and Health System. He weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long.
He has a brother, Masen Chase, 14, and a sister, Tamrey Putnam, 18.
His grandparents are Deanna Markley of Lansdale, Pa., Kevin Mann, and Nancy Cooper, both of Blair.
