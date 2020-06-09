Scottlynn Jones

Doug and Emma (George) Jones of Rexburg, Idaho, announce the birth of their daughter, Scottlynn Marie Jones, born May 22, 2020, at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg. She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 20 inches long.
Scottlynn is joined by sister, Ellie, 6, and brother, Warren, 2.
Grandparents are Steven and Donna Jones of Blair and Paul and Leslie George of Rexburg, Idaho.
